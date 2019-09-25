Bucks County teacher accused of sexually abusing student in 2005

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says a teacher accused of sexual abuse of a student may have additional victims.

On Wednesday, they announced they arrested Kevin A. Elvey II, 41, of Yardley, a teacher at New Hope-Solebury High School, on a first-degree misdemeanor count of corruption of minors. He was released on unsecured bail set at $50,000.

Prosecutors say the abuse occurred during the spring of 2005 while the victim, then 17, was a senior at the high school.

The victim told police the sexual acts took place at Elvey’s home on multiple occasions.

Elvey was suspended from teaching at the high school back in June.

Superintendent Dr. Charles Lentz says Elvey was a social studies and gifted teacher at the school. He says they suspended him and notified police as soon as they heard about the allegations.

In a letter sent home Wednesday, Dr. Lentz said the school takes proactive steps to require clearances and employer background checks for all employees prior to their employment with the school district.

“Through these measures the district works to affirm that any prospective employees have not engaged in any conduct which would be a threat to our school community. We will continue to follow safety protocols to attempt to prevent these types of situations,” he said in the letter.

The District Attorney’s Office believes additional victims could exist in this case and asks that anyone with information contact Bucks County Detective David Hanks at 215-348-6344.