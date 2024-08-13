Expand / Collapse search

Bud Light releasing Philly bottle for Nick Foles' retirement: How to grab one

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  August 13, 2024 1:01pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA - Looks like Bud Light just got hit with the "Philly Special!"

In honor of Nick Fole's retirement as an Eagle, the beer company is releasing a limited-edition aluminum bottle.

It features the phrase, "You want Philly Philly?" along with Foles' signature and a drawing of his legendary Super Bowl-winning play.

Only 52 bottles, along with a wooden box and beer vouchers, will be released on Friday - but none will be for sale.

Fans must win a sweepstakes being held on Bud Light's social media.