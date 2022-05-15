Buffalo supermarket shooting: What’s known about the victims

Ten people were shot and killed Saturday after an 18-year-old White gunman entered a Buffalo supermarket and opened fire, authorities said.

Authorities said the gunman shot, in total, 11 Black people and two White people Saturday in a rampage motivated by racial hatred that he broadcast live. The shooter, identified as Payton Gendron, had previously threatened a shooting at his high school last June, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Among the dead was security guard Aaron Salter — a retired Buffalo police officer — who fired multiple shots at Gendron. A bullet hit the gunman’s armor, but had no effect. Gendron then killed Salter, before hunting more victims.

"He’s a true hero," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Sunday. "There could have been more victims if not for his actions."

Salter "cared about the community. He looked after the store," local resident Yvette Mack said. She remembered him as someone who "let us know if we was right or wrong."

Also killed was Ruth Whitfield, 86, the mother of retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told churchgoers that he saw the former fire official at the shooting scene Saturday, looking for his mother.

"My mother had just gone to see my father, as she does every day, in the nursing home and stopped at the Tops to buy just a few groceries. And nobody has heard from her," Whitfield told the mayor then. She was confirmed as a victim later in the day, Brown said.

Katherine Massey, who had gone to the store to pick up some groceries, also was killed, according to the Buffalo News. The names of the rest of the victims hadn’t been released.

Zaire Goodman, 20, was among the wounded, having been shot in the neck, State Sen. Tim Kennedy told a church service on Sunday. Goodman is the son of a staffer for Kennedy.

"I’m devastated. I’m angry," Kennedy said, adding that Goodman was recovering. "And I’m thinking about the families who won’t welcome a loved one home tonight."

The New York Times has also identified another victim as 32-year-old Roberta Drury. Her sister, Amanda, told the outlet she was getting groceries to make dinner.

"She was very vibrant," Amanda said to the outlet. "She always was the center of attention and made the whole room smile and laugh."

WGRZ said 77-year-old Pearly Young was also killed while shopping for groceries. "She loved singing, dancing, & being with family," the outlet reported. "Young ran a food pantry in the Central Park neighborhood for 25 years, feeding people every Saturday."

Many people are posting tributes to the victims online.

"Praying for and with our Buffalo community," the Buffalo Bills tweeted. "Our hearts are with the victims, their families and friends.

The Associated Press contributed.


