Burglary suspect shimmies down alleyway to break into Philadelphia mini-market: police

The Brief A burglary suspect was seen shimmying down a South Philadelphia alleyway before breaking into a mini market. The suspect took the drawer of the cash register and fled the business. Anyone with information on the suspect should call police.



Police are searching for a burglary suspect who was seen on surveillance video squeezing his way down a narrow alleyway before breaking into a mini-market.

Investigators say the suspect broke into the La Truchita Nica Mini Market on South 9th Street in the early morning hours of March 31.

Police shared clear surveillance video of the break-in and have asked anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact investigators.

What we know:

Investigators are searching for a suspect who they say wiggled his way down a narrow alleyway and broke into La Truchita Nica Mini Market in South Philadelphia.

Police say once the suspect was inside the business, he took the drawer from the cash register and left fled down the alleyway that he entered through.

Investigators called attention to the unique jacket the bearded suspect was wearing that had a "Planet Express" logo on the back and gray sleeves.

What's next:

Investigators say anyone with information about the identity of the suspect should contact police immediately.