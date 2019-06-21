Burlington County issues boil water advisory after flooding

article

Burlington County officials have issued a boil water advisory for residents with wells.

Skyfox over flooding in Hanover Township Thursday.

Due to flooding in the county Thursday, the Burlington County Health Department reminds residents with wells that water should be boiled before use, particularly if the well was under water. If a well was inundated with flood water, it should be assumed the well water is contaminated and should not be used for cooking, drinking, making ice cubes, brushing teeth or any personal hygiene, until the water is no longer contaminated.

Skyfox over Lumberton flooding Thursday.

Water should be brought to a full rolling boil for at least five minutes before using.

After the water recedes, wells will need to be decontaminated by a certified well driller.

Residents can find more information by clicking here.