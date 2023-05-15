Gloucester County tattoo artists raise over $4K for fallen officer Bobby Shisler's family

Artists at a Gloucester County tattoo studio used their talents to raise money for the family of fallen Deptford Township police officer Robert Shisler.

The Convent Tattoo Studio, located on Superior Way in Deptford, raised over $4K by inking 80 people with thin blue line tattoos on Monday.

There were 11 designs to choose from, and each tattoo costed $50 with 100% of the proceeds going to the Shisler family.

"We wanted to bring everyone together for something really cool for a great cause, and it just fell into place. Considering the tragedy that happened, we're bringing this community together and showing support for Bobby," said Eric Holler, owner of The Convent Tattoo Studio.

Three artists worked for almost 12 hours on a day that they're typically off. The staff showed up at 7 a.m. to find a large crowd of people waiting outside the studio to get their supportive tattoos.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the Shisler family.




