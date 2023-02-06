Officials: 1 injured, 23 evacuated from homes after gas leak in Trenton

A gas leak in Trenton left one person injured and prompted evacuations of homes in the area, according to officials.

Authorities say the gas leak occurred in a home on the 100 block of Fulton Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The Trenton Fire Department responded to the scene to investigate and aid in evacuations, officials say.

Maria Richardson, the Director of Recreation, Natural Resources & Culture in Trenton, told reporters the gas leak came from one property on the street.

Due to the high level of gas coming from the leak, 23 people had to be relocated, according to Richardson.

One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment, per authorities.

Evacuated residents were sent to a local center, where they were provided blankets, meals, access to medical attention and bathrooms, officials say.

Authorities have not said when the residents will be allowed to return to their residents.