Bus services relocating to Northern Liberties for loading, unloading passengers begining Nov. 16

Multiple intercity bus transportation providers and the City of Philadelphia are making changes to the current bus curbside station at 6th and Market streets.

Beginning November 16th, buses will drop off and pick up passengers at Spring Garden Street and Columbus Boulevard, in Northern Liberties.

Greyhound, Peter Pan and FlixBus will operate from the south curb of Spring Garden at Front Street, while Megabus will operate from Spring Garden on the north curb, next to the Market Frankford Line.

"The volume and nature of complaints leave the situation at 6th and Market Streets completely untenable," said Mike Carroll, Deputy Managing Director for the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability. "The Kenney administration is concerned, in particular, about the nearby concentration of important Federal entities, their employees, and persons engaged in critical activities. For that reason, the city made a firm commitment to relocate the intercity bus operations off of the 600 block of Market Street this fall. Efforts are underway to find an off-street location but require more time, and an interim change in location is needed urgently."

Buses have been operating from the corner of 6th and Market since early July, which raised concerns about congestion in Center City. Riders also complained about no indoor waiting space for them or public restrooms.

The city is hoping the move will alleviate traffic congestion, as well as concerns for SEPTA drivers as they attempt their daily routes. They are also looking for areas along Noble Street between Front Street and Christopher Columbus Blvd. for additional bus loading, as well as discussing with bus carriers ways to create customer service space in the same area.