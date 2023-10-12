Bus with senior passengers onboard caught in Olney shootout, driver struck: sources

Several bus passengers, along with its driver, found themselves in a terrifying situation Thursday morning as two shootings erupted in Olney, according to law enforcement sources.

Police were already on the scene of a shooting on the 400 block of West Ashdale Street when a second shooting rang out on the same street just miles away.

Sources tell FOX 29's Jennifer Lee that the driver was shot when the bus got caught in the crossfire of the second shooting.

He reportedly drove to Roosevelt Boulevard and 9th Street to get away from the shooting and call police. His condition is not known.

About a dozen seniors were onboard the bus at the time, according to the bus company that transports them to and from adult daycare.

Three other men were also shot during the Thursday morning chaos, one found inside a home, one in an alleyway, and another who showed up at a local hospital.

Police say one victim of the double shooting, a 32-year-old man, is in extremely critical condition.