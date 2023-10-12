1 dead in police-involved shooting after pursuit in Delaware County: officials

A traffic stop turned deadly after police say a pursuit ensued overnight in Delaware County.

The police-involved shooting occurred near the 800 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue just after midnight Thursday.

Police say officers forced a vehicle to the side of the road when the driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn reports that the vehicle sustained damage to its bumper, and its right rear passenger window was blown out from gunfire.

MORE HEADLINES:

One patrol car was still on scene as police investigated, while another was towed.

It is unclear why the traffic stop was initiated, and what led to the deadly shooting.

The medical examiner was on scene, but the deceased driver has yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.