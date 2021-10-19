Bystander fatally shot near Northeast Philly school identified as retired family man

Police say a 65-year-old man was an innocent bystander who was simply driving through an intersection when he was shot and killed in a double shooting in broad daylight.

Jeffrey Carter was recently retired. He just dropped a dress off for his granddaughter Monday afternoon for an upcoming dance before driving home but he never made it there.

"It’s sickening." Maria Roman says after hearing numerous gunshots right outside her home with her children inside she saw police rush to Carter’s car to try to pull him out.

Philadelphia police say Carter was an innocent bystander who was shot while simply driving through the intersection of Rowland and Ryans avenues just as Abraham Lincoln High School was letting out around 2:45 p.m. Monday. He died at the hospital.

A 16-year-old student was also wounded while running from the gunfire.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight. They took a 21-year-old man believed to be the shooter in custody along with his 16-year-old brother who is homeschooled.

Neighbors told FOX 29 there have been ongoing issues with students congregating at the intersection and often fighting at dismissal.

District officials would only say Tuesday that counselors were available at the school for students that needed them and there was an increased police presence most of the day and during dismissal.

"It used to be nice and peaceful here it’s not anymore," resident Brian Axt said.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

