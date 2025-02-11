C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s mom claps back after Travis Kelce comment summons Swifties

article

The Brief Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is under fire by Taylor Swift fans after the Super Bowl LIX champion threw subtle shade at her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Not only did the Eagles star catch the heat, but so did his parents and their Florida business. His parents spoke out against the backlash in an exclusive interview with TMZ Tuesday.



If there’s one thing the world can agree on, the Swifties do not play about Taylor.

Taylor Swift fans came to the multi-Grammy award winner’s defense after Eagles Super Bowl champion C.J. Gardner-Johnson threw a hint of shade at T-Swift’s beau, Travis Kelce and his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

What we know:

Hours after the Eagles defeated the Chiefs in a 40-22 Super Bowl LIX win, the defensive back shared a photo of him in front of Kelce during the game, and captioned it, ‘Should've Stayed w that thick s***’

The comment was a dig regarding Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole.

It didn’t take long for the Swifties to assemble, and they dragged C.J.’s parents’ business into the mix.

It appeared many people left horrible reviews for King's Grill, the Rockledge, Fl. restaurant owned by Gardner-Johnson's mother, Delatron Johnson.

According to TMZ, the pouring in of negative reviews prompted a "Unusual Activity" alert to appear on the eatery’s Yelp page and comments were temporarily disable.

However, Google reportedly removed all the recent reviews on the restaurant’s page.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's parents, Brian and Del, joined TMZ Live Tuesday afternoon to respond to the aftermath and make an announcement.

The couple says King’s Grill has been closed since late January.

Now, they are opening up a new restaurant called Village Bier Garten in Cocoa, FL.

What's next:

The Eagle’s parents say they will attend the 2025 Super Bowl parade in Philly Friday.

Garder-Johnson will also be honored in Florida later on.