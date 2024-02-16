Expand / Collapse search
Cabrini men's basketball team closes out school's history in final game: 'It's a lot of emotions'

It’s the end of an era for a Delaware County college, as the Cabrini men’s basketball team hit the hardwood one last time, before the school closes at the end of the semester.

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - It’s the end of an era for a Delaware County college, as the Cabrini men’s basketball team hit the hardwood one last time, before the school closes at the end of the semester.

The Cabrini men’s basketball team had hoped to end the school's history with a win despite their academic and athletic future hanging in the balance. They took on Marywood Friday night in a game of extra high importance.

"I'm excited for today. Our emotions are high," said player Donoven Mack. School officials announced last year that Cabrini will close at the end of this school year amid financial problems and declining enrollment. It is helping students with their transfer process.

"It will be our last seniors home game but also it's our last Cabrini home game in history," said Mack. He cheered on his team from the sideline after being hurt in a game earlier this week. It was a win they wanted more than anything else in this moment.

"It's a lot of emotions going on with our captains who are our seniors and it's our last game and they want to win," said Mack.

The team is leaning on the bond it has built. It is a mostly freshman team with two seniors and Mack, a junior. They played Friday night under the weight of an uncertain future.

"It was definitely a challenge at first just figuring out what we are going to do next year, balancing athletics with school and just knowing we are closing down," said Mack.

Ryan Van Zelst is the head men's basketball coach.

He just joined the program at Cabrini last May. He says he lost some players after the announcement of Cabrini closing.

"Within that four weeks, we worked really hard. We had four kids transfer that probably would have played a decent amount for us and we lost another before I got the job," said Van Zelst. He’s especially proud of this team and the players who stuck it out for the season.

"There's also a feeling of sadness because you're trying to play in memory for all the people that's come through these doors, the great players, people, managers, coaches and it's just a lot of emotions," he said.

Friday night was also senior night. There were awards and presentations at center court. Cabrini lost by one point. The final was 54-53. Tracey Mack is encouraging her son to stay connected to his teammates even after they go their separate ways.

"I just supported his decision and encouraged him to go out there with a positive attitude each and every time," she said.

"We're still going to be here. We are brothers for life and we are going to fight through it," said Mack.