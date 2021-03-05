Camden City School District announces closure of 3 schools

article

Under financial pressure to consolidate its district, education officials in Camden announced on Friday that three schools will close at the end of the year and students will be funneled to four nearby buildings.

Sharp Elementary, Wiggins College Preparatory Lab School, and Cramer Elementary will close after a district review found the buildings underutilized and dilapidated.

Sharp Elementary students entering K-5 will report to Veterans Memorial School and students 6-8 will attend Davis School. Davis will also absorb all students from Cramer School.

Wiggins students K-5 will report to Forest Hill School in the fall and grades 6-8 will head to Creative Arts Morgan Village Academy.

Yorkship Family School, which was slated for to close, will remain open as Gov. Phil Murphy pledged to find the financial resources needed for emergency repairs.

Camden City School District Superintendent Katrina McCombs in January teased the impending closure of some schools. In the weeks since, the district has worked with education officials to come up with a plan it says will "improve the quality of education offered by our District and place the District on solid financial footing."

Camden City School District currently operates 19 buildings serving approximately 6,000 students, a ratio that is an outlier amongst New Jersey districts.

