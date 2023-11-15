Camden County hospital cafeteria food receives rave reviews: "They have the best sushi'

There’s a hidden food gem in Voorhees and it’s at the Virtua Hospital.

"My mom was in the hospital a couple of months back, in March, and I would come down to the cafeteria to get lunch. When she was discharged, I said if I’m ever in the area I’m coming here for lunch, breakfast or dinner," says Shantae Rich.

Rich has done just that, on many occasions, to the point that she recently posted anonymously on Facebook in the South Jersey food scene page.

She wrote, "Please don’t judge me but I like to eat at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees, they have the best sushi and it’s cheap".

"I posted anonymously because I didn’t want to be banned but I did want to give credit to the cafeteria workers," says Rich.

Come to find out Rich won’t get banned because the cafeteria is open to the public and she quickly learned from her now viral post, she’s not the only one that loves the food.

"I cannot come here and not get the chocolate cake. I got to admit, it’s addictive," says customer Charles Grayer.

Grayer says, unfortunately, he finds himself at the hospital quite often for his wife’s procedures, but says the cafeteria provides him comfort.

"Knowing that we have to deal with whatever, like my wife in this case is going through, knowing that there is a place that you can go and get some good food and kind of relax is a great thing," says Grayer.

The staff is cooking up everything from pizza, mac and cheese, to one of the cafeteria specialties.

"If you like sushi, I recommend the sushi," says physician Shailen Shah.

Shah enjoys the freshly rolled sushi on a regular basis.

"I would venture to say this is the best hospital cafeteria I have ever experienced," says Shah.

The chefs that are behind the great sushi, Josef Sutiono and his wife, started their own sushi franchise.

"Am I doing the right thing making sushi in a hospital? Because usually it’s in restaurant," says Sutiono.

Now he knows there’s a whole community, hospital and beyond, agreeing they made the right move.

"Serving them is really a good thing in life," says Sutiono.