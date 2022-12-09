Camden County officials seek 2 vehicles after pedestrian killed in Lindenwold hit-and-run
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - Camden County officials are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a person in Lindenwold.
According to authorities, Lindenwold police were called to the 600 block of South White Horse Pike Thursday, just after 5:30, for a reported vehicle accident.
Responding officers found a 53-year-old Somerdale man, later identified as Dal Baruwal, was a pedestrian victim.
Medics treated him at the scene, then Baruwal was transported to Jefferson-Stratford Hospital, where he later died.
Officials say they are looking for two vehicles. The first is a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla, with front-end damage. The second is a dark-colored pickup truck.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal hit-and-run is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team Detective Samuel Funches III at 856-397-4000 or Lindenwold Police Detective Jesus Bonilla at 856-784-7566, extension 409. Additionally, tips can be submitted anonymously at Camden Tips, here.