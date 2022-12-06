Video: Suspects steal catalytic converters from South Jersey school buses two nights in a row

Police say suspects were caught on camera stealing catalytic converters from a school bus parking lot one night, then returned the next night to the exact same thing.

At least three suspects were seen cutting a hole in the fence, then cutting catalytic converters from buses at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center in Blackwood.

A total of six were stolen on two separate nights, November 28-29. Police say the suspects also damaged other vehicles while unsuccessfully trying to steal even more converters.

Police say the suspects were dropped off by an SUV on both nights, while another vehicle drove around as a look out.

The suspected vehicles are described as being a late 2000s Honda Pilot with no front registration tag, roof racks and a sunroof; and a white sedan with no front registration tag, tinted windows and a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucester Township Police.