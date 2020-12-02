Camden County Rental Assistance deadline rapidly approaching

article

Are you in need of rental assistance and a Camden County resident? A program designed to aid residents has a rapidly approaching deadline, officials say.

The deadline for applications for rental assistance is 11:59 p.m. December 8.

The Camden County Rental Assistance Program opened in October. The program was designed to aid renters facing eviction or at risk of losing their home due to loss of a job or income because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tenants apply, based on income and household size, to the program. Landlords are paid directly through the program.

According to officials, up to six months of back rent for a maximum of $4,000 will be made available. The rental dates are April 2020 through September 2020. A lease must have started before March 1, 2020.

Other requirements and rules are, as follows:

Tenants cannot earn more than 80 percent of Average Area Median Income (AMI)

Proof of employment or income loss or reduction is required to qualify

Late fees and penalties from April 2020 through September 2020 must be waived by the landlords

Section 8 or landlords or apartments funded under New Jersey’s tenant assistance program are not eligible

Income limits per household size are, as follows:

One person = $54,150

Two person = $61,150

Three person = $69,600

Four person = $77,300

Five person = $83,500

Six person = $89,700

The deadline, again, is 11:59 p.m. December 8, 2020. Applications are awarded on a first come, first served basis.

Applications can be made by visiting the website www.CamdenRentGrant.com. Any questions regarding the program can be answered by calling 833-487-0462.

