Camden Prep students head back to class at brand new school building: 'I want to be successful'

Students at Camden Prep High School headed back to class Thursday with some added encouragement to kick off the academic year – a brand new state-of-the-art school!

Seniors who started their high school career during the COVID pandemic, then between school buildings, will now proudly become the first graduating class from Camden Prep's new building.

"It's what all our children deserve," Special Education Coordinator Tonya Ballard said. "We are so excited to have state-of-the-art facilities for our students to learn."

More than 350 students will call the 72,000 square foot building their new home. It was a whopping $35M investment made to support students in low income communities.

"I want to go to college, I want to be successful," Ariella McCormick, a freshman, told FOX 29. She has aspirations about becoming a nurse or a detective.

"To hear our children grasping and taking in learning atmosphere in this new building, I can't say enough about it." Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen said.

The plot of land where an abandoned building once stood is now a shining symbol of Camden's commitment to closing the achievement gap both now and into the future.

"Hopefully our building will stay as beautiful as it is today for many years to come," Senior Maurquay Moody said.