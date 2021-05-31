No injuries reported after car crashes into building in Langhorne

A car has crashed into a building in Langhorne.

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. when a car collided with a building on the 300 block of Manor Avenue.

So far, there have been no reported injuries but an ambulance was seen leaving the scene of the incident.

The cause of the incident remains unknown at this time, but an investigation is underway.

