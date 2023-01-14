Car hits pole, takes down power line during early morning crash in Northeast Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a crash ended with downed power lines and car on a home's lawn in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash unfolded just before 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning on East Cheltenham Avenue close to Frankford Avenue.

One car was involved in the crash, hitting a light pole and causing some power lines to come down.

MORE HEADLINES:

The car ended up in the lawn of someone's home with significant damage to the driver's side. No word on any injuries at this time.

Police have not yet released any cause for the crash.