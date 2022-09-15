Car slams into side of West Philadelphia daycare, no injuries reported
PHILADELPHIA - Emergency crews responded to Philadelphia daycare early Thursday morning after a driver slammed into the side of the building.
The crash happened at Peewee Prep Education Center near the intersection of 56th and Vine streets shortly before 7 a.m.
The pre-K and kindergarten was not open at the time of the crash, according to authorities.
No injuries were immediately reported, but the vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage.
Authorities have not said what caused the driver to slam into the building.
Workers from the Philadelphia Department of License and Inspection deemed the building unsafe due to a crack in the foundation.
The crash happened at the same intersection where a man and three children were struck by a hit-and-run driver who is still being sought by police.