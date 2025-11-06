Car theft crackdown: Philly police start 'Together We Can Prevent Auto Theft' campaign

The Brief Philadelphia Police are tackling a rise in car thefts with a new campaign. Thieves are using technology to steal cars, prompting police to advise owners on prevention. Police recruits will visit high-theft areas to spread awareness over the next two days.



Philadelphia police are stepping up efforts to combat a recent surge in car thefts across the city.

Police campaign to prevent car thefts

What we know:

Police have launched a campaign called "Together We Can Prevent Auto Theft" to educate car owners on how to protect their vehicles.

The initiative includes promoting devices like AirTags, steering wheel locks, and Faraday bags to safeguard key fobs from hackers.

Lt. Brian Geer of the Major Crimes Unit highlighted the rapidity with which thieves can steal cars, noting that some can do it in under two minutes.

He emphasized the importance of car owners staying vigilant and using preventative measures.

Police say the anti-theft devices can range anywhere from $15 for a Faraday bag to a $75 wheel lock.

By the numbers:

So far in 2025, there have been 13,954 car thefts, marking a 3.49% increase over the previous year.

This uptick follows three years of declining numbers.

Police efforts in high-theft areas

What they're saying:

Thieves are particularly targeting newer models with push-button starts and remote keyless entry systems.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore stressed the importance of preventing car thefts, noting, "The car is one of the most valuable things most people have...we don’t want to see that stolen and we want to do everything we can to stop this trend."

Philadelphia police recruits will be active in high-theft neighborhoods on Thursday and Friday evenings, distributing brochures with safety tips to residents.

This door-to-door effort aims to raise awareness and encourage preventative actions.