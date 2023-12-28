Man arrested, charged for breaking into home multiple times, stalking child in Coatesville

A man is in custody after a Chester County mother says he broke into her house multiple times to watch her daughter sleep.

The mom claims the suspect broke into her home on Pennsylvania Ave at least four times.

"We kind of assumed the first incident was just some man that was drunk and wandered into the wrong house," Tiffani Szabara said.

In September, Szabara says she woke up to police at her door on Pennsylvania Avenue, after her neighbors noticed someone on her property and the back door completely off the hinges. "It was kinda surreal. They had to check the house to make sure he wasn't still inside."

Over the course of the next three months, she says she and her family were subject to at least three more break-ins. She installed a security camera and captured footage.

"When it happened the second time, we didn't know until I went downstairs that morning and I saw the back door was broken yet again," Szabara said.

After getting new locks and having the landlord reinforce the door frame, she says the man snuck in again to her 9-year-old daughter's bedroom and attempted to speak to her. "The first thing he said to her was, ‘Would you go with me?’ She said, ‘No, I’m not stupid. Get out of my house."

Home surveillance footage captures the suspect breaking in. | Coatesville Police Department

When he could not enter the door, Szabara says he entered through a window.

Coatesville police identified the man as Jefferson Mejia Gonzalez. Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday afternoon and has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, interference with custody of children, criminal mischief, harassment, and stalking. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

"Now I feel like I need to move because I don't think I'll feel comfortable here," Szabara continued. She says police told her Jefferson is a close neighbor and she is terrified.

"I wasn't able to protect her. No matter what I did, the extra locks, the camera. It's like he found a way, even when he couldn't get in, he kept trying and that is what was terrifying the most. He dropped her sweater when he went to leave. It was just kinda, like, his intentions were very clear," Szabara said.

Coatesville police say that Gonzalez turned himself in. He was arraigned in district court.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents are urged to contact Detective Jose Colon by calling (610) 384-2300 or by using the Coatsville Police anonymous tip app.