16 families displaced, 2 hospitalized after fire rips through apartments in Burlington County

More than a dozen families are left without a place to call home after a fire erupted inside their apartment complex in Burlington County early Thursday morning.

Fire crews immediately called for a second alarm when they arrived to heavy flames on Elm Street in Edgewater Park.

Officials say three people had to be rescued from a balcony, while a fourth person was pulled from a bedroom.

One resident was transported to a local burn unit. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A firefighter was also hospitalized for smoke inhalation. They are said to be in good condition.

The fire completely destroyed at least eight apartments, displacing 16 families in total, according to officials.

Footage from the scene shows several apartment roofs collapsed with the fire leaving charred debris in its wake.

Officials say the fire spread quickly despite fire walls between each unit, and working fire alarms.

The cause of fire is under investigation.