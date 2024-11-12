Card skimmers found at popular convenience stores; what you need to know

Police are warning people to be on the lookout after card skimmers were found at Royal Farms stores in Montgomery and Delaware counties.

Collegeville police released a photo of a device they say was reported Monday at the self-check-out of a store on East Main Street.

They say it’s one of several skimmers found at the Royal Farms chain of stores.

Police in Marple Township, Delaware County are also investigating, after they say a skimmer was discovered at the store on West Chester Pike.

They believe it had been at the cash register for at least a week, from November 1st through the 9th.

Police are urging customers to check their bank accounts and closely inspect any card readers and ATMs before using them.