Carli Lloyd, husband welcome first child: 'Can't get enough of this little peanut'

United States soccer legend and local hero Cali Lloyd and her husband welcomed their first child on Friday.

The couple announced the arrival of Harper Ann Hollins, who weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces at birth.

"We just can't get enough of this little peanut," the first-time mom wrote on Instagram. "We love, love you so much…"

The 42-year-old soccer star chronicled her "secret journey involving unexplained infertility and multiple rounds of IVF treatments" in a Women's Health article this year.

She announced the pregnancy on Instagram in May, calling it a "roller-coaster journey to get her."

"So very grateful for this amazing blessing in our lives," she wrote Friday. "By far the hardest thing I have ever endured but the best thing I've ever done."