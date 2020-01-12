Carnell Elementary to reopen Monday amid asbestos concerns

The Laura H. Carnell Elementary school will open for students and staff Monday amid concerns over asbestos.

The school closed on Dec. 20, 2019 after asbestos were discovered on the property.

School officials said that repairs had been made and testing showed the building was safe for students and staff to return.

Laura H. Carnell Elementary School.

Work on asbestos found at Alexander McClure Elementary School is ongoing. District officials anticipate reopening that school Wednesday, Jan. 15. Preschool classes are expected to return Tuesday, Jan. 21.

School district officials say results of air quality tests will be on the Philadelphia School District’s website. To find those results, see here.

