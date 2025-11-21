Cashier ignores gunpoint robbery suspect who demanded money from register: police

The Brief Police say a CVS cashier ignored a gunpoint robbery suspect who demanded money from the register. The suspect, who is linked to at least three other robberies, fled the store and has not been identified. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police.



Police say a CVS cashier boldly ignored a repeat gunpoint robbery suspect who demanded money from the register.

What we know:

Investigators say the attempted robbery happened in October at the CVS on the 6100 block of North 5th Street.

The masked suspect allegedly entered the store and demanded cash from the register at gunpoint, according to police.

Investigators say the cashier ignored the gunpoint threat and the suspect fled the store towards Cheltenham Avenue.

Police believe the suspect is linked to at least three other gunpoint robberies in October.

What you can do:

Police have asked anyone who recognizes the suspect to come forward with information.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20. He has been spotted wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with thick white drawstrings.