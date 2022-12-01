Expand / Collapse search

Caught on camera: 2 suspects steal ATM from North Philadelphia gas station, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing ATM from the store at a North Philadelphia gas station.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is searching for two suspects who were caught stealing from a North Philadelphia gas station on Thanksgiving. 

According to police, it was just after 5:00 a.m. when two men entered the Getty gas station at 2401 North Broad Street and took an ATM machine. 

Authorities say the suspects arrived and left in a car described as a dark-colored late-model Hyundai Tuscon. 

Police are searching for two heavy-set men who were wearing dark clothes, according to officials. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online. 