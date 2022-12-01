Caught on camera: 2 suspects steal ATM from North Philadelphia gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is searching for two suspects who were caught stealing from a North Philadelphia gas station on Thanksgiving.
According to police, it was just after 5:00 a.m. when two men entered the Getty gas station at 2401 North Broad Street and took an ATM machine.
Authorities say the suspects arrived and left in a car described as a dark-colored late-model Hyundai Tuscon.
Police are searching for two heavy-set men who were wearing dark clothes, according to officials.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.