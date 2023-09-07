Caught on camera: Man in 'Cold Stone Creamery' shirt burglarizes Burger King using rock

A Burger King in Logan was left smashed and burglarized by a man who police say they are trying to identify.

The burglary unfolded at the Burger King on the 4700 block of North Broad Street over the weekend.

Video captured the moment the suspect launched a rock through the drive-thru window, then front door.

Moments later, he can be seeing yanking at the cash registers. It is unclear if he got away with any stolen money.

The suspect is described as being a man wearing a Cold Stone Creamery shirt with a large print tattoo on the inside of his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.