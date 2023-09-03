Danelo Cavalcante: Day 3 of search for convicted killer as Chester County residents on edge

An entire neighborhood on edge as investigators continue their search for a convicted killer. Sunday, the search ramped up in Pocopson Township, in Chester County, but still no capture.

Police have been out searching all Sunday in a very concentrated area for this very dangerous killer, still on the loose since Thursday and neighbors are just praying he’s caught so they can get their lives back.

"We want it to be over," neighbor Jean said. "It’s been a really scary couple of days here in the community."

Lance Leman added, "I can’t believe we haven’t caught him yet, with all the resources we have, all the K-9s we have. Everything we have."

Hundreds of police intensified the search, going from door to door, looking for 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted killer who escaped from the Chester County Prison Thursday. He was last spotted Saturday morning on Ring camera video on the 1800 block of Lenape Road, wearing prison pants, a light-colored t-shirt and white sneakers.

"It’s kind of scary. You’ve got kids in the house and you worry about this guy being out there every single day since Thursday," Leman said.

Sources tell FOX 29 that he, apparently, broke into two houses on Waterglen Drive and stole food, but no one was home. He then possibly took off again into the woods and the search continued.

"So many helicopters, so many cops, K-9s, SWAT, everything and I don’t understand he’s been able to elude the police this long. It’s crazy and to be in this same area," Leman remarked.

A group of women came from San Francisco for their friend’s birthday, only to find Longwood Gardens closed and so much chaos all around them.

"The timing is weird. It’s so sad. I mean, we read about the wife and all the crazy stuff, so hopefully, they catch this bad guy," Carolyn Davidson said.

Officials provided no details on how long they would Sunday evening. But, the message has remained the same since Thursday – be careful, be alert, lock all doors, lock up your cars and if you see the man, do not approach him, but call 911 immediately.