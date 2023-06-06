Expand / Collapse search

Caught on camera: Pride flags stolen from Bucks County business two nights in a row

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Pride flags were ripped from a business in Bucks County at least twice - and both moments were captured on surveillance footage.

Police say a flag was stolen from a business on East State Street in Doylestown overnight on June 3, then again on June 4.

Video shows the suspect reaching up, ripping the flags from the business, and walking away flag-in-hand both times.

Police have yet to say if they believe it is the same suspect, or provide a description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.