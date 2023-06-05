Philly's Most Wanted: Roxborough High School suspect among fugitives sought since 2021
PHILADELPHIA - Law enforcement leaders are enlisting the public's help to capture suspects still on the loose for several shootings that claimed the lives of Philadelphia residents over the past two years.
District Attorney Larry Krasner released information on five fugitive currently wanted for homicides in Northwest Philadelphia during a press conference Monday:
- Dayron Burney-Thorn, 16, is wanted for his role in a mass shooting outside of Roxborough High School in September 2022. Nicolas Elizade, 14, was fatally shot, while four other students were injured. His co-conspirators were arrested and are currently in custody awaiting trial. Burney-Thorn is also implicated in the murder of a 19-year-old male who was gunned down the previous day on 13th Street.
- Kyree Dennis, 23, is wanted for fatally shooting a 69-year-old male inside a Citizens Bank ATM vestibule on Germantown Avenue in March 2022. A motive for the shooting is unknown. A .9mm fired cartridge casing and latent print were recovered from the scene, but no crime gun was found.
- Shafeeq Lewis, 29, is wanted for fatally shooting a 13-year-old male in the chest on Judson Street in October 2021. A motive for this shooting is unknown. Twelve .9mm fired cartridge casings were found at the scene, but no crime gun was recovered.
- John Taylor, 28, is wanted for fatally shooting a 21-year-old male on Nedro Avenue in August 2022. The victim was found inside a black Chevy Equinox suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso. Fifteen .40 caliber fired cartridge casings were found at the scene, but no crime gun was recovered.
- Alejandro Tilley, 40, is wanted for fatally shooting a 66-year-old male in the chest on Anderson Street in May 2022. No crime gun was recovered and investigators have not determined a motive for this homicide.
Anyone with any information in connection to these homicides is asked to contact police.