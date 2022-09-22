Caught on camera: Suspect parks in front of Chestnut Hill cafe before breaking in, stealing $1K
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a Chestnut Hill bakery.
According to authorities, the robbery happened on September 16 at 2:40 a.m.
Officials say an unknown man parked a black Nissan Altima at Baker's Cafe located on the 8000 block of Germantown Avenue before pulling on the doors until he could get in.
The man stole $1,000 from the store before pulling off in the same vehicle, according to police.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Police: Argument between motorist, pedestrian escalates to shooting on busy Center City street
- Man dies after being shot in the neck in Powelton, bullet strikes nearby apartment, police say
- 'Incredibly dangerous': Philadelphia hitman admits to 6 deadly shootings dating back to 2016
- $100K reward offered for information on fatal Black Friday shooting in East Mount Airy
The vehicle involved is described as a Black Nissan Altima with the driver-side back brake light out and a missing front passenger-side hub cap.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.