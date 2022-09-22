Expand / Collapse search

Caught on camera: Suspect parks in front of Chestnut Hill cafe before breaking in, stealing $1K

By FOX 29 Staff
Philadelphia
Police are searching for a man wanted for a robbery at a cafe in Chestnut Hill.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a Chestnut Hill bakery. 

According to authorities, the robbery happened on September 16 at 2:40 a.m. 

Officials say an unknown man parked a black Nissan Altima at Baker's Cafe located on the 8000 block of Germantown Avenue before pulling on the doors until he could get in. 

The man stole $1,000 from the store before pulling off in the same vehicle, according to police. 

The vehicle involved is described as a Black Nissan Altima with the driver-side back brake light out and a missing front passenger-side hub cap. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online