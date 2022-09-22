$100K reward offered for information on fatal Black Friday shooting in East Mount Airy

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction in a November 2021 homicide in East Mount Airy.

According to Philadelphia Police, the Citizen Crime Commission is offering $80,000 and the City of Philadelphia is offering the remaining $20,000 reward.

PREVIOUS: Police: Man, 30, shot and killed in East Mount Airy

Authorities say the fatal shooting took place on November 26, 2021, around 8:41 p.m.

Police say an offender dressed in dark clothing was seen walking in the area of Ardleigh Street and East Mt. Pleasant Avenue when he approached the male victim, 30, near the corner and fired several shots, police say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The victim was found lying next to a car on the street and transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he died and became Philadelphia's 501st homicide of 2021, per authorities.

The suspect was last seen fleeing west on the 7100 block of Ardleigh Street, according to officials.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.