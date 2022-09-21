Police: Argument between motorist, pedestrian escalates to shooting on busy Center City street

Authorities say an argument between a pedestrian and two people inside a car escalated to gunfire Wednesday night on a busy Center City street.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of 20th and Sansom street around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Police drove the victim to Jefferson University Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Captain John Walker told reporters that investigators believe the victim was intoxicated and possibly homeless when he got in an argument with a slow-moving car on the street.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Investigators say the pedestrian began punching into the vehicle when someone inside the car fired one shot, striking the man in the abdomen.

Authorities did not immediately have a detailed description of the vehicle.

"We're asking for the person who may have been involved in this altercation to please come forward and give your version of the events," Walker said.

Walker called the incident "isolated" and speculated that the shooter may have a gun permit.

"From my experience in doing shootings, this person could have a permit and may want to talk to us," Walker said.