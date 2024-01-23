Two children, ages 11 and 14, shot inside home in Wilmington: police
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 14-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl are both recovering after a shooting in New Castle County Monday afternoon.
Police say the young victims were shot inside a home on West 40th Street in Wilmington around 4 p.m.
Both the boy and girl are said to be in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, and police have yet to say what led to the shooting.