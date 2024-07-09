Cause of 'earthy' drinking water in Wilmington revealed: Is it safe?
WILMINGTON, Del. - Residents in one Delaware city have been complaining about an odd odor and taste lingering in their drinking water.
Wilmington Water says recent weather conditions have been ideal for algae growth in the city's water source, causing an "earthy" odor and taste.
However, officials say residents have no need to worry.
"The water remains safe to drink because our treatment plants remove the algae, and the City operates a significant water quality monitoring program to ensure federal and state water quality standards are always met," the city said on Monday.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pennsylvania middle school students impersonate teachers with over 20 TikTok accounts
- Philadelphia Youth Commission becomes fully staffed for 1st time since 2016
- Aggressive driving crackdown underway in Philadelphia, surrounding counties
However, officials say the taste and odor can still remain in treated water.
They suggest that anyone sensitive to the smell should pour their water into a pitcher and refrigerate it overnight.