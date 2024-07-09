Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
4
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Monroe County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Cause of 'earthy' drinking water in Wilmington revealed: Is it safe?

Published  July 9, 2024 8:00am EDT
Delaware
FOX 29 Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. - Residents in one Delaware city have been complaining about an odd odor and taste lingering in their drinking water.

Wilmington Water says recent weather conditions have been ideal for algae growth in the city's water source, causing an "earthy" odor and taste.

However, officials say residents have no need to worry.

"The water remains safe to drink because our treatment plants remove the algae, and the City operates a significant water quality monitoring program to ensure federal and state water quality standards are always met," the city said on Monday.

MORE HEADLINES:

However, officials say the taste and odor can still remain in treated water.

They suggest that anyone sensitive to the smell should pour their water into a pitcher and refrigerate it overnight.