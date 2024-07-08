Pennsylvania middle school students impersonate teachers with over 20 TikTok accounts

Controversy at a school in Chester County has caught national attention, sparking concern among school officials, staff and parents.

The Great Valley School District says middle school students set up 22 fake TikTok accounts to impersonate and demean staff members.

Some of the accounts, which were first created in February, showed racist, homophobic and sexually inappropriate content.

Officials say it's the first known mass attack of its kind on teachers in the United States.

"It saddens us to know that the students to whom these teachers dedicate their time and talents every day would misuse technology in a way that causes teachers un-deserved stress and emotional hardship," district leaders said in a statement.

The district says it is difficult to take any legal action, because the accounts were made off school grounds.

Currently, they are working to regulate cellphones at schools and educate students about the dangers of social media.

The superintendent of the Great Valley School District is set to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday.