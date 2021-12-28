CDC to open new COVID-19 testing site in New Jersey

The CDC will open a new COVID-19 testing site in New Jersey to help ease the burden caused by the new Omicron variant.

So far, a location has not been chosen.

Many area testing sites continue to see long lines of people waiting to be tested and labs are taking longer than usual because of the high volume.

People who were around family for Christmas are using at-home test kits.

President Biden says the federal government is purchasing half a billion rapid home test kits, but it could be several weeks before they arrive.

