Central Bucks School District will offer hybrid or online options for fall

The Central Bucks School District will offer hybrid or online options as schools plan in the fall, Superintendent of Schools Dr. John J. Kopicki announced Friday night.

“While our planning teams were working to finalize plans to offer families a traditional option that would have students in school five days per week, revised recommendations and procedures were released from the governor and the Pennsylvania Department of Education,” Dr. Kopicki explained, “As a result, it became clear to our leadership that given the space limitations within our 23 schools, it would be impossible to offer a traditional option and meet the social distancing requirements included in the orders.”

Officials say the “hybrid” option will have students receive in-person instruction two days per week, and a combination of live and online instruction during the other three days. A “cyber” option will be also be offered, wherein students will participate in 100% online instruction five days per week. Students with individualized education plans will have the option to attend in person four or five days.

The district will release the final draft of the administration’s completed health and safety plan on Monday, July 20. The registration process begins on July 22.

