Chad Daybell: Jury reaches verdict in triple murder trial

A jury found Chad Daybell guilty on all charges in his triple murder trial on May 30.

Chad Daybell was on trial for the murders of Lori Vallow's two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and his previous wife, Tammy.

Last year, Vallow was found guilty of the three murders and sentenced to life in prison.

The children were found in his backyard in June 2020 after missing for several months. Tammy was found to have died from asphyxiation in October 2019.