2 charged after woman found stabbed to death in Camden park

Two men have been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a woman found in a Camden Park, according to prosecutors.

Camden County police responded to reports of an unconscious female in Farnham Park around noon on Dec. 2. According to investigators, Hayley Steinberg, 31, of Medford, was found with multiple stab wounds. She was deceased at the scene.

Luis Colon-Molina, 36, and Wilfredo Boulones-Cruz, 49, both from Camden, have been charged with felony murder, murder and armed robbery.

Prosecutors say Colon-Molina and Boulones-Cruz were apprehended by the Delaware River Port Authority after a brief foot pursuit. They have been remanded to the Camden County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

