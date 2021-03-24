Charges pending in fatal crash on Delaware Memorial Bridge

article

Charges are now pending after a fatal car crash on the Delware Memorial Bridge, authorities said Wednesday.

The fatal crash happened at approximately 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and left two people dead with one person remaining seriously injured.

A vehicle driven by Mary Sanderlin, 37, of Salem, New Jersey broke down in the middle right lane of the Delaware-bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

A white Freightliner tractor/semi-trailer, operated by Carlos Hopcroft, 30, of Virginia, rear-ended the disabled car driven by Sanderlin and pushed it from the middle right lane into the far right lane and into the guardrail.

Ms. Sanderlin and back seat passenger, Rudolf Parish, 29, of Bridgeton, New Jersey were pronounced dead at the scene.

The families of the victims were notified by officers with Salem and Bridgeton Police Departments respectively.

Front seat passenger, Jewel Bard, 28, of Penns Grove, New Jersey was transported to Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation remains underway.

