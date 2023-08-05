Cherry Hill little league team makes history as it plays ball on biggest stage

The Cherry Hill Atlantic Little League 16U team is making history this week playing baseball on the biggest stage for the first time at the Senior League World Series in South Carolina.

"The support for this team is just awesome," says 17-year-old Josh Perr, of Cherry Hill. "It’s just great what they’ve been able to accomplish."

Perr, along with other fans, friends and supporters, have been gathering at Kaminski’s Restaurant in Cherry Hill for watch parties. Friday night, the team clinched the U.S. Senior League championship title.

District 13 Little League Administrator, Joe Rigler, says, "I’ve been District Administrator for 16 years. I thought I’d never get a team to be at this level, but this team has done great."

Cherry Hill Atlantic baseball player Colin Stever says he looks up to this team. He and his family traveled to South Carolina earlier this week to support the team at the World Series.

"They won in a walk-off and I was very excited," says Stever.

Saturday night, the Cherry Hill U16 team played Curaçao for the World Senior League title. They finished with a tough 14-1 loss. It was a bummer, for sure, but it in no way diminishes this community’s pride.

"We’re very proud of them," says Rigler. "They’re second best in the world. We could never take that away from them."

Perr adds, "As a kid, you dream about this when you’re 12…playing in the Little League World Series, and then Junior League World Series and then, now for them, the Senior League World Series. And they were able to accomplish this. They should keep their heads up high and just be proud about what they’ve been able to do."

The Cherry Hill community is looking forward to the team’s return Sunday. They plan to greet them as they arrive home and congratulate them on an incredible run.

As it turns out, there is another Cherry Hill team currently playing in Missouri for the Cal Ripken U12 World Series title. Best wishes to this Cherry Hill National Athletic League team!