Cherry Hill Public Schools announce switch to remote learning

Cherry Hill Public Schools announced Tuesday that they are moving to virtual learning at least through November.

Angela Akeh says both of her children were signed up for hybrid learning. Now a curveball she didn’t see coming as New Jersey continues to open up her school district is shutting down in-person instruction.

"There’s no reason we can’t give it a try, " Akeh said. "I can just feel for the parent of the 6-year-old what do they do now it’s a week before school."

Cherry Hill Schools Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche released the letter Tuesday announcing the change in plans citing staff members' concerns about hybrid model preparedness and COVID-19 safety working inside of old buildings with older HVAC systems. In addition to “an ever-increasing list of leave of absence requests from certificated staff.”

"I absolutely believe that this is the right thing to do right now at this time for our children our staff and our community," Dr. Meloche said.

Thoughts and feelings on the issue are deeply divided and multi-faceted.

Dr. Meloche says do not blame the teachers for this sudden change.

"It's just not right and not beneficial," Dr. Meloche said. "This is an incredibly challenging situation for people everywhere to deal with, especially school districts."

