Chester County gymnastics coach facing child pornography charges

A Chester County gymnastics teacher is facing criminal charges after authorities say he possessed and disseminated hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

Gary Hutt, a 45-year-old girl's gymnastics coach at Berks East Gymnastics in Parkerford is facing 200 counts, authorities announced Thursday.

Back on March 11, Chester County Detectives received information that an internet service provider had flagged several email addresses for uploading images of child pornography. Detectives were able to trace the IP address of the emails to Hutt's Spring City, Pennsylvania home. A search warrant was executed on April 13.

Authorities say they found thousands of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse were recovered from Hutt's computer through a forensic examination.

The images were dated from March 2004 to February 2021.

Hutt, who worked at Berks East Gymnastics since January 2021, is being held in Chester County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 3.

