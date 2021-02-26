Chester County Hospital ran lottery to give family members of staff COVID-19 vaccine

In West Chester, Chester County Hospital is one of the main providers distributing shots to thousands in the county.

But now, Penn Medicine says the hospital also gave out shots to family members of staff through a lottery.

1,600 does since Jan. 22 but after getting guidance from the state this week, they stopped.

Penn Medicine's vice president for public affairs said the lottery system was only open to family members who were in the IA group and was one of several efforts to vaccinate as many eligible people as possible.

A Chester County Hospital employee tells FOX 29 she felt the lottery system was a perk they were given for working in a hospital during the pandemic.

