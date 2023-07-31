Chester County restaurant sells $5 million Mega Millions ticket as jackpot hits $1.05B

article

It may not have been the top prize, but one lucky winner in Chester County is still $5 million richer!

A winning Mega Millions tickets was sold at the Thorndale Inn on Bondsville Road in Downingtown for the July 28 drawing.

The ticket was worth $5 million, however it wasn't the only winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania.

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was also sold at Smethport on Route 6 in McKean County.

The million-dollar winnings come ahead of Tuesday's drawing for the $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the seventh-largest U.S. lottery jackpot and fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot to date.